Foto-impressie EAA-Innovations 2018

Eventfotografie. Als eventfotograaf heb ik voor Surfaplus inmiddels een aantal keer hun jaarlijks terugkerende event gefotografeerd wat zij organiseren voor hun relaties. Dit jaar was er EAA-Innovations 2018 in het Rotterdamse multidisciplinaire podium Lantaren-Venster op de Kop van Zuid. Het evenement werd bezocht door 130 deelnemers uit 19 landen en was daarmee helemaal uitverkocht. Hieronder vindt u een aantal van de foto’s die ik van het evenement gemaakt heb en die door Surfaplus gebruikt worden voor verschillende communicatie doeleinden.